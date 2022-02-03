Gillette India commences marketing, selling Braun grooming products

Gillette India Limited (GIL) today announced that it has commenced marketing and selling of Braun in India. Braun, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble was founded in Germany in 1921 and is a pioneer in the field of electric grooming appliances across the world. The addition of Braun adds an extensive range of both male and female grooming products like electric shavers, trimmers, epilators, Intense Pulse Light (IPL) hair removal devices, and hair care devices to the company’s existing portfolio, the company said in a press release.

Madhusudan Gopalan, Managing Director, Gillette India Ltd. said, “The latest addition of Braun, which is world renowned for incredible precision, good design and innovative technology, will enable us to better serve the Indian consumers with devices that help in creating a perfect look. With a robust portfolio comprising of blades & razors, electric trimmers and stylers, beard care products and hair removal devices, our company is well positioned to cater to the needs of every Indian consumer.”

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:58 AM IST