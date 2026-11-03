GIFT Nifty Trading Hours Extended From Nov 2 As NSEIX Introduces 23.5-Hour Operations

GIFT Nifty trading hours have been extended, with the morning session now opening at 5:15 am Indian Standard Time (IST), compared with 6:30 am earlier.

NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) implemented the revised schedule on Nov 2, 2026, as part of its move towards near round-the-clock trading.

The exchange's overall operating window now covers 23 hours and 30 minutes daily, providing international investors access across major global time zones.

Under the revised schedule for NSE International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Nifty 50 Index Futures, commonly called GIFT Nifty, the morning session begins one hour and 15 minutes earlier.

The morning pre-open session now starts at 5 am instead of 6:15 am.

Normal trading runs from 5:15 am to 3:40 pm, followed by the pre-close session.

Order collection ends at 3:50 pm, with the session concluding at 3:55 pm.

The second session remains unchanged. Its pre-open begins at 3:58 pm, while regular trading continues from 4:05 pm until 2:45 am the following day.

The earlier opening allows traders to react to overnight international developments before domestic equity markets begin trading.

Investors widely monitor GIFT Nifty for indications of the Nifty 50's likely opening direction.

In a statement issued on Nov 3, NSEIX confirmed successful completion of its first trading day under the revised schedule.

Its broader operating window extends from 3:15 am to 2:45 am the following day, covering Asian, European and American markets.

NSEIX Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer V Balasubramaniam described the expansion as an important step towards creating a globally accessible marketplace at GIFT City.

He said the longer trading window would offer participants greater flexibility while strengthening connections with international financial markets.

The exchange also highlighted its technology infrastructure, which enables maintenance and system updates within three minutes between sessions and in less than 15 minutes at the end of the trading day.