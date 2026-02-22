GIFT Nifty Records $23.48 Billion Single-Day Turnover, 457,989 Contracts Mark Highest-Ever Trading Volume

GIFT Nifty recorded its highest-ever single-day turnover of $23.48 billion with 457,989 contracts traded. |

Mumbai: GIFT Nifty achieved a new milestone on Friday by recording its highest-ever single-day trading volume. The index saw 457,989 contracts traded in one session, with a total turnover of $23.48 billion (around Rs 2.13 lakh crore).

This figure crossed the previous record of $22.88 billion set on January 23, 2024. The strong numbers show rising global interest in India-linked equity derivatives traded at GIFT City.

Strong Growth Since 2023 Launch

Trading activity has grown rapidly since the full-scale launch of GIFT Nifty operations on July 3, 2023 at NSE International Exchange (NSE IX).

Since launch, GIFT Nifty has recorded more than 60.05 million contracts in cumulative trading volume. The total turnover has crossed $2.76 trillion.

Market experts say this steady rise shows that GIFT Nifty is becoming an important global benchmark linked to India’s stock market growth.

NSE IX’s Dominant Position

NSE International Exchange was set up at GIFT City on June 5, 2017. It is recognised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

The exchange holds a market share of over 99.6 per cent in GIFT IFSC, showing its strong leadership position.

NSE IX offers a wide range of products such as index derivatives, single stock derivatives, currency derivatives, depository receipts and global stocks. It also allows listing of equity shares, REITs, InvITs, debt securities and ESG bonds under IFSCA rules.

Previous Monthly Record

Last year, GIFT Nifty had also set a record monthly turnover of $106.22 billion in October. During that month, 2.11 million contracts were traded, higher than the previous monthly record of $102.35 billion in May 2025.

The latest achievement highlights the fast-growing importance of GIFT Nifty in global trading.