 GIFT Nifty Records $23.48 Billion Single-Day Turnover, 457,989 Contracts Mark Highest-Ever Trading Volume
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGIFT Nifty Records $23.48 Billion Single-Day Turnover, 457,989 Contracts Mark Highest-Ever Trading Volume

GIFT Nifty Records $23.48 Billion Single-Day Turnover, 457,989 Contracts Mark Highest-Ever Trading Volume

GIFT Nifty recorded its highest-ever single-day turnover of $23.48 billion with 457,989 contracts traded. Since its 2023 launch at NSE International Exchange in GIFT City, volumes have grown sharply, crossing $2.76 trillion cumulatively. The milestone reflects strong global interest in India-linked equity derivatives.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
GIFT Nifty recorded its highest-ever single-day turnover of $23.48 billion with 457,989 contracts traded. |

Mumbai: GIFT Nifty achieved a new milestone on Friday by recording its highest-ever single-day trading volume. The index saw 457,989 contracts traded in one session, with a total turnover of $23.48 billion (around Rs 2.13 lakh crore).

This figure crossed the previous record of $22.88 billion set on January 23, 2024. The strong numbers show rising global interest in India-linked equity derivatives traded at GIFT City.

Read Also
NSE To Impose Additional 15% Exposure Margin on Select F&O Stocks; Vodafone, SAIL, DLF to Be...
article-image

Strong Growth Since 2023 Launch

Trading activity has grown rapidly since the full-scale launch of GIFT Nifty operations on July 3, 2023 at NSE International Exchange (NSE IX).

FPJ Shorts
Priyanka Chopra Rocks ₹2.21 Lakh Dhoti-Style Pants, Halter-Neck Top With Braids At The Bluff Press Tour
Priyanka Chopra Rocks ₹2.21 Lakh Dhoti-Style Pants, Halter-Neck Top With Braids At The Bluff Press Tour
Maharashtra Budget Session 2026: Opposition To Boycott CM Devendra Fadnavis High Tea Over Alleged Disrespect
Maharashtra Budget Session 2026: Opposition To Boycott CM Devendra Fadnavis High Tea Over Alleged Disrespect
Dominant India A Women Clinch Asia Cup Rising Stars Title With Commanding 46-Run Victory Over Bangladesh In Tournament Final
Dominant India A Women Clinch Asia Cup Rising Stars Title With Commanding 46-Run Victory Over Bangladesh In Tournament Final
ICC Board Meetings To Be Held In Doha From March 25-27
ICC Board Meetings To Be Held In Doha From March 25-27

Since launch, GIFT Nifty has recorded more than 60.05 million contracts in cumulative trading volume. The total turnover has crossed $2.76 trillion.

Market experts say this steady rise shows that GIFT Nifty is becoming an important global benchmark linked to India’s stock market growth.

NSE IX’s Dominant Position

NSE International Exchange was set up at GIFT City on June 5, 2017. It is recognised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

Read Also
India’s $30 Billion FII Test And 60% Debt-To-GDP Discipline, Why AI, Capital Reforms & The 4Ps...
article-image

The exchange holds a market share of over 99.6 per cent in GIFT IFSC, showing its strong leadership position.

NSE IX offers a wide range of products such as index derivatives, single stock derivatives, currency derivatives, depository receipts and global stocks. It also allows listing of equity shares, REITs, InvITs, debt securities and ESG bonds under IFSCA rules.

Previous Monthly Record

Last year, GIFT Nifty had also set a record monthly turnover of $106.22 billion in October. During that month, 2.11 million contracts were traded, higher than the previous monthly record of $102.35 billion in May 2025.

The latest achievement highlights the fast-growing importance of GIFT Nifty in global trading.

Follow us on