GIFT City forms partnership with TASK Staffing for talent management

Country's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), GIFT City on Thursday said it has joined hands with TASK Staffing Solutions for talent management in the field of international financial services.

TASK Staffing, part of the 25-year-old TASK Group, is an Ahmedabad-based integrated staffing solutions company.

TASK Group will help GIFT City meet the human resources, talent, and training needs for IFSC entities setting up operations within its premises, GIFT City said in a statement.

GIFT City and TASK Group will also jointly review the need for executive recruitment, executive search, volume Hiring (fresher and front level), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and contract staffing for those companies.