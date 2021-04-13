Get a COVID-19 vaccine shot and receive extra interest in your fixed deposit

In order to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccinations, the state-run Central Bank of India has launched a special deposit scheme. This special deposit scheme ‘Immune India Deposit Scheme’ is offering an additional interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for those who get vaccinated.

The new product has a maturity of 1,111 days, the bank stated.

The bank is offering this scheme for a limited period. In addition, senior citizens are eligible for extra interest as applicable.