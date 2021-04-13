Get a COVID-19 vaccine shot and receive extra interest in your fixed deposit

In order to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccinations, the state-run Central Bank of India has launched a special deposit scheme. This special deposit scheme ‘Immune India Deposit Scheme’ is offering an additional interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for those who get vaccinated.
The new product has a maturity of 1,111 days, the bank stated.
The bank is offering this scheme for a limited period. In addition, senior citizens are eligible for extra interest as applicable.
On the vaccination front, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10.45 crore.
Cumulatively, 10,45,28,565 vaccine doses have been administered through 15,56,361 sessions. Maharashtra has topped the vaccination tally in India. In all 2,23,753 people were vaccinated in the state on April 11.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)