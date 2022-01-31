Geojit's net profit jumps 26% to Rs 39.7 cr in December quarter

Geojit Financial Services posted a 26 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 39.7 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

The company said that the consolidated revenue during October-December 2021 stood at Rs 129.6 crore, up 24 per cent as compared with Rs 104.61 crore in the year-ago period.

The Operating profit surged 26 per cent to Rs 60.84 crore during the December 2021 quarter, the company said.

C J George, founder and managing director of Geojit Group, attributed the good set of numbers to the added focus on third-party distribution, revenue from which has gone up by 48 per cent during the quarter.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 06:36 PM IST