Generali Participations Netherlands gets nod for increasing stake in Future Generali to 74%

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Wednesday it has approved Generali Participations Netherlands' proposal to increase stake in its India unit Future Generali India Insurance Company to 74 percent from 49 percent.

Generali Participations Netherlands is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Assicurazioni Generali (Generali Group), the ultimate parent entity of the Generali group of companies.

The Generali Group is a global insurance provider and is present in the general insurance industry in India through Future Generali India Insurance Company (FGIIC).

The proposed combination relates to an acquisition of shares of FGIIC by Generali Participations Netherlands, an existing shareholder of FGIIC

Generali Participations Netherlands (GPN) proposes to acquire approximately 25 per cent of the equity share capital of FGIIC held by Future Enterprises Limited, pursuant to which GPN's aggregate (direct and indirect) shareholding in FGIIC will stand increased from 49 percent to approx. 74 percent, CCI said in a statement.

(With ANI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:19 AM IST