General Motors honors Sundram Fasteners with 'Supplier of the Year' award for the tenth time

Sundram Fasteners Limited's Powertrain Components Division has once again been acknowledged for its exceptional contribution to the automotive industry, as it received the prestigious Supplier of the Year award from General Motors (GM) at its 31st Annual Supplier of the Year awards. This marks the tenth time that SFL has received the award, underlining the company's dedication to delivering quality products that exceed GM's expectations.

SFL's range of products includes key automotive components from fasteners to transmission shafts, pumps and assemblies, and radiator caps, among others. This accolade is a recognition to global suppliers that distinguish themselves by fulfilling GM's requirements, resulting in providing customers with innovative technologies of the highest quality.

Ms Arathi Krishna, Managing Director, Sundram Fasteners Limited said "Our long-standing association with GM has been built on a foundation of mutual trust, collaboration, and an unyielding focus on delivering exceptional quality and customer satisfaction. This prestigious recognition is a source of inspiration and encouragement for us to continue pushing boundaries. We express our deepest gratitude to General Motors for this honor and remain steadfast in our commitment to driving excellence in all that we do."

"We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry," said Jeff Morrison, GM Vice President of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. 'They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team."

Winners of the Supplier of the Year awards were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Parameters for evaluation were Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

Sundram Fasteners has been a trusted supplier to General Motors for over three decades, providing critical components such as transmission shafts, radiator caps, and pumps & assemblies for use in esteemed GM brands such as Cadillac, GMC, and Chevrolet. The Company has a distinguished record of accomplishment, having previously received the Supplier of the Year award for five consecutive years from 1996 to 2000, and more recently, in 2009, 2019, 2020, 2021, and now, in 2022. This illustrious history is a testament to Sundram Fasteners' unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional products and services that meet and exceed GM's exacting standards.