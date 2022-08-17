General Manager, Central Railway and President CRWWO visit Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Railway Hospital, Byculla on 15th August 2022

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway and Menu Lahoti, President, Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (CRWWO) visited Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Railway Hospital, Byculla on August 15, 2022 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations on Central Railway.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inaugurated the New Audiogram machine and BERA test machine useful for ENT patients. He also inaugurated the Pulmonary Function Test(PFT) machine, Gastroendoscopes and Various Equipments in the Heart Station section, Dental Micrometer and Dental Cabinets in the Dental Department. These state-of -the-art ultra modern and sophisticated medical equipments will boost Central Railway to further develop in house capabilities to handle the daily flow of patients.

The General Manager also inaugurated the Linen room and OPD toilet block.

On this occasion, Menu Lahoti, President CRWWO, gave a boost to the renovation and upgradation process of “The Hospital Kitchen & Dietary Services”. The President CRWWO donated various Kitchen appliances to the Hospital. She also donated various Pediatric items and Vein finder equipments.

A presentation and demonstration of HMIS Phase-II and the ADT module of HMIS was done in presence of the The General Manager and The President, CRWWO.

Dr. Yashvir Singh Ataria, Principal Chief Medical Director, other Principal Heads of Departments, Dr. Meera Arora, Medical Director, Railway Hospital, Byculla, and senior officers, Executive Body Members of CRWWO were also present during the occasion.