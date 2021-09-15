Gemba Capital launches $10 mn micro VC Fund; to invest in 24 companies in next 2 years

Gemba Capital has announced the launch of its maiden Micro VC fund of $10 million. The newly-launched fund will invest in 24 high potential, early-stage startups across SaaS, consumer tech, fintech, and deep tech with the first cheque of $250K and 35 percent reserve ratio for making follow-on investments.

Founded by Adith Podhar in 2019, Gemba Capital has been actively investing in the seed and pre-seed rounds in tech startups in India. Gemba Capital is thesis-led investor which writes low friction collaborative checks.

Podhar, Founder, Gemba Capital, said, “We started as a family office making angel investments. My experience as an entrepreneur, combined with working as a growth-stage private equity investor, has helped build a unique investing perspective and add value to the young portfolio companies. We have received great response from our supporters, including marquee family offices and founders, who have come onboard as Limited Partners."

Since inception, Gemba Capital has continued to invest in high-quality founders assessed through the Founder Market Fit Framework. Some of the areas where the Fund has added value to its portfolio companies include customer introductions, hiring, strategic planning, and fundraising. “It is our ability to get into high-growth companies led by finest founders with small checks that sets us apart,” said Podhar.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:23 AM IST