 Gelt Bery Trade And Investment Acquire 2.15% Additional Stake In Adani Energy Solutions
Gelt Bery Trade And Investment Acquire 2.15% Additional Stake In Adani Energy Solutions

Gelt Bery Trade And Investment Acquire 2.15% Additional Stake In Adani Energy Solutions

The additional shares were acquired between the period of August 16 and September 14.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Gelt Bery Trade And Investment Acquire 2.15% Additional Stake In Adani Energy Solutions | Wikipedia

Gelt bery Trade and Investment Limited acquired an additional 2.15 per cent stake in Adani Energy Solution Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The additional shares were acquired between the period of August 16 and September 14. The additional shares were acquired on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Gelt bery Trade investment was acting in concert with other shareholders that include Gautam Adani, Rajesh Adani who was representing S. B. Adani Family Trust, Adani Tradeline, Flourishing Trade and Investment, Worldwide Emerging Market Holding and Afro Asia Trade and Investment.

The company's stake in Adani Energy Solutions increased from the earlier 70.41 per cent representing 78,54,26,487 shares to the current 72.56 per cent stake consisting of 80,93,86,987 shares.

Adani Energy Solution share price

The shares of Adani Energy Solution on Friday closed at Rs 840.05, ending the week 1.37 per cent lower.

Read Also
Adani Energy Solutions Attains Financial Closure For $1 Billion Green HVDC Transmission Link Project
article-image

