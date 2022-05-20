GE T&D India reports Rs 22 cr loss in March quarter

GE T&D India on Friday reported a loss of Rs 22.53 crore for the March quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 16.11 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a BSE filing showed.

Total income dipped to Rs 685.92 crore in the quarter from Rs 934.23 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full fiscal 2021-22, the company posted a loss of Rs 49.62 crore, as against a net profit of Rs 60.32 crore in 2020-21.

Total income in the fiscal slipped to Rs 3,091.69 crore from Rs 3,518.13 crore in 2020-21.

The company is engaged in the business relating to products, projects and systems for electricity transmission.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 03:33 PM IST