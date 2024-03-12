 Gautam Adani Meets Qualcomm CEO, Discusses Future Tech Prospects
The meeting between Adani and Amon comes at a time when Qualcomm is deepening its ties with India’s tech sector.

www.benzinga.comUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group engaged in a discussion with Qualcomm’s CEO, hinting at possible tech collaborations.

What Happened: Gautam Adani took to social media to share his excitement following a meeting with Qualcomm‘s CEO, Cristiano Amon. The tweet revealed that their conversation covered a range of topics including semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), mobility, and edge appliances.

The meeting between Adani and Amon comes at a time when Qualcomm is deepening its ties with India's tech sector. Last month, Qualcomm announced a partnership with Reliance Jio to launch an affordable 5G smartphone, targeting a massive transition of 2G-3G users to the 5G network. This move is set to revolutionize connectivity and internet access across the country.

Shortly after, in March 2024, Qualcomm forged a partnership with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT). This collaboration is aimed at propelling India towards telecom self-reliance by providing Indian developers and OEMs with access to Qualcomm’s cutting-edge wireless technologies.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Benzinga)

