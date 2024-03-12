Gautam Adani Meets Qualcomm CEO, Discusses Future Tech Prospects

Representative Image |

Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group engaged in a discussion with Qualcomm’s CEO, hinting at possible tech collaborations.

What Happened: Gautam Adani took to social media to share his excitement following a meeting with Qualcomm‘s CEO, Cristiano Amon. The tweet revealed that their conversation covered a range of topics including semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), mobility, and edge appliances.

Great meeting with Qualcomm CEO @cristianoamon & his leaders! Inspiring to hear his vision for semiconductors, AI, mobility, edge appliances and much more across different markets. Exciting to hear about his plans and commitment to India's potential! pic.twitter.com/g20X6iHhDU — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) March 11, 2024

Why It Matters: The meeting between Adani and Amon comes at a time when Qualcomm is deepening its ties with India’s tech sector. Last month, Qualcomm announced a partnership with Reliance Jio to launch an affordable 5G smartphone, targeting a massive transition of 2G-3G users to the 5G network. This move is set to revolutionize connectivity and internet access across the country.

Shortly after, in March 2024, Qualcomm forged a partnership with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT). This collaboration is aimed at propelling India towards telecom self-reliance by providing Indian developers and OEMs with access to Qualcomm’s cutting-edge wireless technologies.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Benzinga)