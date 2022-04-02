Gautam Adani enters $100 bn club: Report

Gautam Adani has entered the billion dollar club, according to report.

As per a Bloomberg report, Adani, whose empire comprises ports, mines and green energy, joined nine other members of the elite $100 billionaires club as he became the richest man in India again.

He is at the 10th position in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a wealth of $100 billion and added $2.44 to seal the prestigious position. He is just under Oracle chairperson and co founder Larry Ellison, who is worth $103 billion, as per Bloomberg.

“Adani’s ascent has been nothing short of spectacular,” Bloomberg said in its report.

Indeed, the tycoon that added Rs 6,000 crore to his fortune every week last year, came along a long way by making a fortune in the Indian coal industry after dropping out of college.

The Adani Group boss has gained most of his wealth in the past two years, which can be contributed to his strategic shift to green energy and infrastructure. This made sure that Adani and his company bag major investments, including one from Total SE and Warburg Pincus of France.

