Gaurav Cruises builds Asia’s 1st high-speed craft Kokan Gaurav in Goa; to be operational by January 2023

Redefining travel in the Kokan region is the RoPax vessel "Kokan Gaurav" from Mumbai Ferry Warf to Kashid and Dighi, Raigad. It is Asia’s 1st high-speed craft (HSC2000) RoPax Vessel in India and is being built in Goa by Gaurav Cruises Pvt. Ltd.

This ultra-modern, luxurious high-speed craft, built under the IRS flag, will reduce the travel time from 5.50 hours to less than 3 hours, travelling 49 nautical miles, and will be the safest mode of transport in the region. The HSC craft, expected to be operational by January 2023, will ferry 260 passengers, 20 cars and 11 bikes from the ferry warf and will have A/C, Business and VIP classes. It will be a multi-purpose vessel for logistics, travel, tourism and entertainment.

Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar, IAS (District Collector and District Magistrate, Raigad), Gautam Pradhan (Principal Promoter Director, Gaurav Cruises Pvt. Ltd.), Arun Nanda (Chairman, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. and Mahindra Holiday & Resorts (I) Ltd.), Amit Saini, IAS (Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Maritime Board), Amitabh Kumar, IRS (Director General of Shipping and Shipping Regulator of India), Ashish Kumar Singh, IAS (Additional Chief Secretary, Transport & Ports), Shravan Hardikar, IAS (Inspector, General, Registration and Controller of Stamp), Pushkar Bendre (Promoter Director, Gaurav Cruises Pvt. Ltd among senior dignitaries were present on this occasion.

Gautam Pradhan (Director, Gaurav Cruises Pvt. Ltd.) said, "He was guided and supported by all the Government authorities to make this project a possibility inpsite of multiple challenges; he further added that this ROPAX will be a role model for others to follow. With the ambition to make tourism in Kokan of international standards he said that his resort in Shriwardhan will be accessible in 3.30 hours from Mumbai via ROPAX and 45 minutes by chopper from Juhu. This is the only resort in India that would be connected by all the 3 means of transport land, water and helicopter.

Pushkar Bendre (Director speed, Gaurav Cruises Pvt. Ltd.) said, "This high ROPAX craft (HSC) will change the way to travel in western parts of Maharashtra and will bring a much needed change in the travel to Kokan region. This ROPAX will serve the western parts of Maharashtra to start with Kashid and Dighi."