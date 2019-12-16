Gas output ceases, oil is down 75%

GUWAHATI: Crude oil and gas production in Assam has been badly disrupted by the ongoing state-wide protests, affecting the supply of petrol, diesel and LPG in many districts.

The two major PSU fuel producers, Oil India Ltd and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, on Sunday said their gas output has almost stopped, while oil production is down by over 75 per cent, since protests erupted in the state.

"Our gas production has almost ceased. In the crude oil segment, we were producing 9,000 tonnes per day, which has come down to just 1,000 tonnes," a senior official from OIL told PTI.

The company is operating only 50 out of its about 400 oil and gas producing wells. Filled LPG cylinders are lying stacked at oil terminals as vehicle transport has come to a halt. Tankers are stranded on highways.

The other day, Oil India had issued an appeal to the people of the State to allow it to carry out day-to-day operations. The appeal issued in a leading English daily cautioned that the “total disruption of operational activities will adversely impact the economy of the State and the lives of the common people.