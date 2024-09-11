Garuda Aerospace Partners with Agrowing To Revolutionise Precision Agriculture In India

Agrowing, a leader in global sensor and imagery technology, and 'Garuda Aerospace', an Indian leader in drone technology, have announced a strategic partnership to advance aerial precision agriculture.

The partnership aims to advance deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture in India, supporting Garuda's objective of making the nation the global hub for drone technology.

Garuda Aerospace's affordable, safe, and 'Made in India' drones have played a significant role in promoting the use of drones in a variety of industries. By combining Agrowing's multispectral sensors, which have won numerous awards, with Garuda's Kisan drones, this new partnership will provide farmers with better and more reasonably priced surveying options.

Agrowings's patented imagery tech

With the help of Agrowing's patented 'remote and close imagery' acquisition method and high-resolution 11- and 15-band sensors, agricultural productivity will be increased through more precise crop and environmental factor monitoring.

Increase in market share in with partnership

With this alliance, Garuda hopes to increase its already substantial market share in the drone industry for agricultural applications. Agnishwar Jayaprakash, the CEO and founder of Garuda Aerospace, discussed the partnership by saying, 'Our Garuda Kisan drones will support farmers in identifying and spotting outlying and stressed zones in the field.'

This is groundbreaking because it offers high-resolution, multispectral AI classification of the imagery at the leaf level, enabling farmers to quickly contain early-stage hazards.

Company's comments on partnership

Ira Dvir, CEO of Agrowing, emphasised the partnership's possible effects on agriculture in his statement. 'Gruda Aerospace and Agrowing's partnership will increase agricultural productivity through the monitoring and measurement of soil, plant, water, and environmental factors.

Dvir added that Garuda is a global leader with extensive knowledge of assisting growers and meeting their regular needs. We are confident that the solution will be widely implemented in India and around the world with a powerful partner like Garuda.'