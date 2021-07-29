Gangavaram port discharges record 1.25 lakh tonnes bauxite quantity in 24 hours

Gangavaram Port Limited (GPL) on Thursday claimed that it has achieved the milestone of setting a national record by discharging 1.25 lakh tonnes of bauxite within 24 hours using the mechanical unloading system.

"This achievement stands out as the fastest bauxite discharge rate in the history of any port in India," said a port official, noting that vessel Berge Apo carrying 1.65 lakh tonnes of bauxite was berthed at the port on account of Vedanta.

Gangavaram port also achieved another milestone in iron ore loading target by altering its loading pattern.

"The team achieved the highest loading in the difficult grade of iron ore fines. The vessel MV Night Sky which was berthed at GPL used MHC, mechanical and ship loader simultaneously," he said.

The vessel was berthed at 9.40 a.m. on Tuesday and commenced unloading at 2.05 p.m., deploying MHC as well as mechanical method through ship loader mode to help achieve the goal.

"We are extremely delighted at this dual achievement by our team. The record discharge rate yet again reaffirms our superior port infrastructure and operational efficiency," said the port official.

He said that the port offers substantial economic benefits to Indian importers with regard to lower ocean freight, efficient operations, advanced material handling and evacuation system and vast storage areas for all types of cargo.

Other advantages include extensive ancillary facilities, faster turnaround time and delivery.