Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Home Search Quests Get A Divine Impetus

There are multiple perks to be experienced and enjoyed while residing in a cosmopolitan city, which is also the financial capital of India. While most facets of life within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reflect its modern and hi-tech nature, there is one aspect that remains firmly cast in the traditional mould. That exception to the rule, is starting something new on an auspicious date or during an auspicious phase. Home searches tend to top the list and with good reason. After all, it is the single largest investment one makes in a lifetime and obviously, one would want everything to go well.

Ganeshotsav is one of the most preferred among the auspicious occasions marked across the year, because Lord Ganesh is revered as the ‘Vighnaharta’ or remover of obstacles. The process could be initiated by something as basic as family members getting together and deciding that they will now try to buy a new home. After doing the ‘Shree Ganesh’ of their home search, many prospective buyers tend to shop around, checking out the different options available in the market.

At the next level, the scanned projects are compiled and short listed. Site visits conducted during Ganeshotsav are also considered to be more fruitful, so there are families that actually make their way from one project to another, braving the torrential rains, fuelled by their faith. This gives them time to zero in on their favourite projects and then conclude their transaction either right away or later on during Dusshera, another auspicious phase.

Most real estate developers start registering a spurt in customer inquiries and also launch several incentive schemes and special offers to induce buyers. These can range from waivers of stamp duty and registration charges to modular kitchens or even vehicles. New projects are also occasionally given a ‘soft launch’ during this phase, with the real bookings expected from Dusshera onwards.

Customers make the most of it and enjoy the benefits offered by the builders while they, in turn, benefit from the higher volumes generated in a short period. Most of the schemes are time bound to ensure a quick decision from prospective buyers.

For most home seekers, it is critical that the home search process commences before the ‘Pitrupaksh’ or Shradh period that follows immediately thereafter. Some home seekers even pay the token amount during Ganeshotsav to ‘hold’ the flat and then conclude the transaction on Dusshera day.

Commencing the home search during Ganeshotsav also has a logical side to it. The gap of one month between Ganeshotsav and Dusshera can be used to comply with the procedures for getting a housing loan, decide on the furniture and furnishings and so on. After that, one can sign the final documents and clinch the deal on Dusshera. If it is a ready possession project or a resale flat, one may take possession or place the ‘Kumbh’ in it on an auspicious day like Diwali or Dusshera.