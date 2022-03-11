Ganesh Benzoplast ventures into Ethanol, ENA at Nasik

Ganesh Benzoplast Limited along with Singapore based Golden Agri International Enterprises Pte. Ltd., KN Agri Resources Ltd and other investors, through- Bluebrahma Clean Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd. - has ventured into production of Ethanol and Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) by acquiring 100 per cent shareholding in an ongoing distillery in Nasik district of Maharashtra, Sagar Industries and Distilleries Pvt. Ltd. (SIDPL).

The Government of India has mandated the use of Ethanol by Oil marketing Companies to blend with petrol to make 'Clean Fuel'. Recently India has achieved 9 per cent Ethanol blending in petrol and has a target of 20 per cent Ethanol blending by 2025.

While ENA is a good solvent, it is also used in the production of some lacquers, paints and ink for the printing industry, as well as in pharmaceutical products such as antiseptics, drugs, syrups, medicated sprays and as a key ingredient for making bottled liquor.

The facility has an existing capacity to produce 1,00,000 litres of ethanol / per day and is being upgraded to 1,60,000 litres of ethanol / per day by adding the latest technology in Multi pressure distillation and effluent treatment equipment.

Approximately 50 per cent of the yearly production capacity has already been underwritten with orders in hand for 130 Lac Liters for petrol blending alone from HPCL, IOCL and BPCL and Reliance.

Production has commenced on 26th February 2022, and supplies to the OMCs have commenced in the first week of March 2022.

Chairman and Managing Director Rishi Ramesh Pilani adds, "We are excited and pleased to foray into fast-growing Biofuel opportunity. Biofuels are one of the best near-term solutions to climate change. The Government plans to significantly reduce emissions with an emphasis on blending 20 per cent ethanol with petrol by 2025. This opportunity is a perfect synergy with our existing business. We look forward to working along with consortium in this space".

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 03:50 PM IST