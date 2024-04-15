Game-Changer At Byju's: CEO Arjun Mohan Resigns, Founder Byju Raveendran Takes Charge; Company Announces Restructuring For Byju's 3.0

Byju's founder and CEO, Byju Raveendran. |

Arjun Mohan, who had been serving as the CEO of edtech giant Byju's for the past seven months, has been resigned from his position. Furthermore, the company founder, Byju Raveendran, will now helm of day-to-day operations, as stated in a company announcement on Monday .

Restructuring

Moreover, the company also announced a significant restructuring, consolidating its business into three key division: The Learning App, Online Classes and Tuition Centers, and Test-prep. Each of these divisions will be led by separate leaders, focusing on management and sustainable growth

Advisory role

Following his resignation, Arjun Mohan will now transition into an external advisory role, providing his expertise in the field of EdTech to the company and its founder during this phase.

Furthermore, Byju Raveendran will now take a more active role in the daily operations.

New Phase of Innovation

With this organisational reshuffle, Byju's aims to enter its next phase of growth and innovation, referred to as BYJU's 3.0. The company is also planning to launch a suite of AI-first products that have shown promising results during pilot phases.