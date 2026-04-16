GAIL Signs Agreement To Set Up 600 MW Solar Project With 550 MWh Storage In Uttar Pradesh

GAIL (India) has signed agreements to set up a 600 MW solar power project in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, along with a 550 MWh battery energy storage system. |

New Delhi: GAIL is accelerating its clean energy transition with a large-scale solar project, aiming to reduce dependence on conventional energy while supporting its growing industrial operations.

Major Solar Project Signed

GAIL (India) Limited has entered into contract agreements with TUSCO Limited to set up a 600 MW solar power project in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. As highlighted in the press release on page 3, the project will be developed at TUSCO’s Solar Park, marking a significant addition to GAIL’s renewable energy portfolio.

Integrated Storage Component

The solar project will be complemented by a 550 MWh Battery Energy Storage System, enhancing the reliability and efficiency of the power supply. This integration of storage capacity is expected to help manage intermittency in solar generation and ensure stable energy availability for industrial consumption.

Supporting Core Operations

The primary objective of the project is to meet the captive energy requirements of GAIL’s petrochemical plant located at Pata in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. In addition, the project will cater to incremental energy demand arising from the electrification of gas-based equipment and compressed biogas plants being developed in the state.

Strengthening Renewable Strategy

The initiative reflects GAIL’s broader strategy to diversify into low-carbon and sustainable energy solutions. Management indicated that the project aligns with its commitment to expanding its renewable energy footprint while reducing environmental impact. The move also supports the company’s long-term transition toward cleaner energy sources.

Expanding Regional Presence

The project reinforces GAIL’s presence in Uttar Pradesh, a key operational region for the company. By investing in renewable infrastructure within the state, the company aims to support local energy demand while strengthening its integrated energy operations across gas, petrochemicals, and renewables.

Collaboration Framework

The agreements were signed between senior officials of GAIL and TUSCO Limited, indicating a collaborative approach to project execution. The involvement of key executives from both organizations highlights the strategic importance of the initiative and its role in advancing large-scale renewable projects.

With a 600 MW solar project and integrated storage system, GAIL is taking a decisive step toward building a cleaner energy portfolio while supporting its industrial growth in Uttar Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and disclosure document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.