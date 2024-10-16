 GAIL India's 1st CBG Plant in Jharkhand; All you need to know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated GAIL's first Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant in Ranchi, Jharkhand. This facility converts 150 tonnes of municipal waste into 5,000 kg of Bio-CNG and 25 tonnes of bio-manure daily, promoting sustainable waste management and clean energy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
GAIL India's first plant in Jharkhand. | gailonline.com

Mumbai: Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated GAIL's first Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant in Ranchi, Jharkhand, during a virtual ceremony. This facility, the first of its kind for GAIL, is designed to convert 150 tonnes of municipal solid waste into 5,000 kg of Bio-CNG and 25 tonnes of bio-manure daily. With a capacity of 12,500 cubic meters per day, it aims to be a significant step toward sustainable waste management and clean energy production.

The event was attended by several notable figures, including Union Minister of State for Defense Sanjay Seth, GAIL officials such as Chief General Manager Yougesh Kumar, Executive Director R.K. Das, and H.K. Garg, as well as representatives from the Pollution Control Board, PESO, and the Ranchi District Collector.

Strategically located on a 7.86-acre site at the Jhir Dumping Site in Ranchi, the plant is expected to supply biogas to nearby CNG stations, which can collectively fuel over 600 vehicles each day. This project is a crucial part of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, emphasizing the use of clean and green energy sources to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The plant utilizes water scrubbing technology to purify the gas, ensuring high-quality output. CEID Consultants and Engineering are handling the entire process, from design and supply to installation, testing, and commissioning. Their responsibilities include overseeing the production of gas and its purification. The wet waste processed at the plant will be collected from households, businesses, and other local sources across Ranchi.

The journey toward realising this innovative facility began in March 2021 when GAIL and the Ranchi Municipal Corporation signed a Concession Agreement in the presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. This partnership marked a significant milestone in the region's push toward sustainable urban development and waste-to-energy initiatives.

With the launch of this state-of-the-art plant, GAIL aims to set a benchmark for similar projects nationwide, paving the way for a greener and more self-reliant India.

