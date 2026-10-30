GAIL India Reports Q2 Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹4,723.75 Crore, Revenue Up 32% Year-On-Year

GAIL (India) |

Mumbai: GAIL (India) Limited on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,723.75 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This represents a significant increase from ₹1,988.71 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 stood at ₹47,301.03 crore. This is a 32.68% rise compared to ₹35,657.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹47,473.89 crore, up from ₹35,893.77 crore in the year-ago period. Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were ₹41,645.29 crore, compared to ₹33,607.50 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 were ₹7.18, against ₹3.00 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Diluted earnings per share also stood at ₹7.18 for the current quarter, compared to ₹3.00 year-on-year.

Half-Year Financials

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, GAIL (India) Limited reported a consolidated net profit of ₹9,394.74 crore and revenue from operations of ₹88,651.21 crore. This compares with a net profit of ₹4,370.96 crore and revenue from operations of ₹71,086.05 crore for the half-year ended 30 September 2025.

Contingent Liabilities

The company noted a contingent liability of ₹3,831 crore, including interest up to 30 September 2026, related to a Central Excise demand concerning the classification of 'Naphtha'. GAIL has appealed against this before the Supreme Court and, based on legal opinion, does not foresee a probable outflow.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.