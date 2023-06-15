GAIL India Nominated Kamal Kishore Chatiwal As Managing Director Of Indraprastha Gas | Twitter

As per a regulatory filing, Indraprasta Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursaday announced that Kamal Kishore Chatiwal has been nominated by GAIL (India) Limited as Managing Director of IGL.

Through the exchange filing, the company informed that he has taken over charge from Sanjay Kumar w.e.f June 15.

Chatiwal is B. Tech in Chemical Engineering from IIT, Delhi. He has more than 32 years of experience in Oil & Gas Sector particularly in Project Execution and Commissioning of Mega Petrochemical projects, Operation & Maintenance of Gas Processing units, Natural Gas Compressor Station and Cross-Country LPG Pipeline. He has acquired Management & Leadership knowledge through Executive Management program from IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Lucknow and ISB-Hyderabad.

Chatiwal joined GAIL (India) Ltd in 1990 and prior to joining IGL as Managing Director he was working as Executive Director (O&M) & Head of Zonal Marketing, Jaipur.

IGL Shares

The shares of IGL on Thursday at 12:32 pm IST were at Rs 465.50, down by 0.84 per cent.

