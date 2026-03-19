GAIL Acquires 49% Stake In Leafiniti Bioenergy Private To Expand Project Portfolio

GAIL (India) Limited acquired a 49 percent equity stake in Leafiniti Bioenergy Private Limited for Rupees 13.54 crore (1,35,43,215 shares at rupees 10 face value). |

Mumbai: GAIL (India) Limited has formally disclosed the acquisition of a 49 percent equity stake in Leafiniti Bioenergy Private Limited (LBPL), a Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant operator based in Karnataka. The disclosure was made to the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE: GAIL-EQ) and BSE Limited (Scrip Code: 532155) under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and is a continuation of the company's earlier communication dated February 05, 2026.

GAIL has acquired 1,35,43,215 equity shares in LBPL at a face value of Rs 10 per share, representing a 49 percent shareholding in the company. The total acquisition cost amounts to Rs 13,54,32,150 (approximately Rs 13.54 Crore). The objective of this acquisition is to enable equity participation in LBPL and facilitate the setting up of new CBG projects through the entity.

The acquisition received the required regulatory concurrences prior to completion. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) conveyed its concurrence via Office Memorandum dated January 22, 2026. Subsequently, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG) communicated its approval through a letter dated February 04, 2026. The transaction was formally completed on March 18, 2026.

GAIL has confirmed that the acquisition does not constitute a related party transaction, and neither the promoter nor the promoter group holds any interest in LBPL. The transaction was carried out under full regulatory compliance and governance norms stipulated under SEBI LODR Regulations.

Leafiniti Bioenergy Private Limited is engaged in the Bio-Fuel and Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) sector. The company owns and operates a CBG plant with a production capacity of 10.2 Tons Per Day (TPD), situated at Village-Maigur, Taluka-Jamkhandi, in the Bagalkot District of Karnataka, India. The company has demonstrated strong revenue growth over recent years, with turnover figures as follows:

FY 2024–25: Rs 28.42 Crore

FY 2023–24: Rs 10.10 Crore

FY 2022–23: Rs 9.29 Crore

This upward trajectory reflects robust operational scaling by the company in the clean energy space.

Disclaimer: This article has been written solely based on the content of the official regulatory disclosure document filed by GAIL (India) Limited (Ref: ND/GAIL/LBPL/2026, dated March 18, 2026). No external sources, assumptions, or additional data have been used in the preparation of this article.