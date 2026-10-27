Gadkari Calls E20 Petrol Backlash A 'Paid Campaign'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | File Image

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, Oct 27, described the recent backlash against petrol containing 20% ethanol, commonly known as E20 fuel, as a "paid campaign".

Speaking at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Gadkari defended the government's ethanol blending initiative, highlighting its potential to reduce India's dependence on imported fossil fuels.

He said greater use of ethanol in transportation could help the country conserve foreign exchange by reducing its oil import requirements.

Referring to the criticism surrounding ethanol-blended petrol, Gadkari claimed that the controversy had subsided.

"Three months ago, there was a huge uproar against E20 fuel. Now, the outrage against E20 fuel is over. It was a paid campaign," he said.

His remarks came a day after the government amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to permit flex-fuel vehicles capable of operating on fuels containing up to 100% ethanol.

The regulatory change allows vehicles designed for higher ethanol concentrations, including E100, under the amended framework.

Gadkari maintained that increasing ethanol consumption could support India's efforts to reduce reliance on conventional petroleum products.

However, the minister did not identify the individuals or organisations allegedly responsible for financing the campaign against E20 petrol.

The minister also addressed concerns raised by commuters about the condition of several national highway stretches.

He acknowledged complaints circulating on social media and said he had recently undertaken a review of approximately 700-800 highway projects.

The exercise followed public criticism over road conditions and the inconvenience experienced by motorists.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining infrastructure standards, Gadkari said, "I am not going to compromise on the quality of the highways."

He also assured road users that they would not face inconvenience while travelling on highways over the next two years.

His comments highlighted the government's stated priorities of promoting alternative transportation fuels while addressing concerns about highway construction and maintenance standards.