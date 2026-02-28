Gabriel India Makes Jinhap Auto India Subsidiary After 51:49 Share Allotment On February 27, 2026

Gabriel India Limited has completed its Joint Venture Agreement with Jinos Co., Ltd., resulting in Jinhap Gabriel Auto India Private Limited becoming its subsidiary effective February 27, 2026. |

Mumbai: Gabriel India has formally closed its long-pending joint venture with Jinos Co., Ltd., marking a decisive step in its fasteners business strategy.

Gabriel India Limited confirmed that all conditions precedent under the Joint Venture Agreement have been fulfilled, and equity shares were allotted on February 27, 2026. The allotment was made in the ratio of 51:49 between Gabriel and Jinos Co., Ltd. With this, Jinhap Gabriel Auto India Private Limited has officially become a subsidiary of Gabriel India Limited, effective on the closing date.

• Gabriel India Limited and Jinos Co., Ltd. have completed their joint venture, with equity shares allotted in Jinhap Gabriel Auto India Private Limited (JGAIPL) in a 51:49 ratio.

The company said this development follows a series of earlier disclosures. On July 09, 2025, Gabriel had informed exchanges about its proposal to enter into a Joint Venture Agreement by subscribing to equity shares of Jinhap Gabriel Auto India Private Limited, formerly known as Jinhap Automotive India Private Limited. Subsequent updates were issued on October 31, 2025, and December 31, 2025, regarding extensions of the Closing Date, and on February 03, 2026, regarding a revision in subscription amount.

The joint venture has been set up to undertake the business of engineering, designing, developing, manufacturing, importing, exporting, assembling, marketing, selling, and distributing fasteners for automotive and industrial applications. By securing a 51 percent stake, Gabriel takes majority control, positioning the venture within its consolidated structure.

The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The intimation was addressed to BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited on February 27, 2026. The communication was signed by Nilesh Jain, Company Secretary of Gabriel India Limited. With the closing formalities now complete, Gabriel India has operationalised its joint venture structure, formally bringing Jinhap Gabriel Auto India Private Limited into its fold as a subsidiary from February 27, 2026.

