G7 Summit not right representation; would invite Russia, India among others, says Donald Trump

On Saturday, the US President Donald Trump called for a delay of the G7 summit that was scheduled to take place in June. He also expressed the need to include more countries like Russia, South Korea, Australia and India in this meeting.

"I don't feel that as a G7 it properly represents what's going on in the world. It's a very outdated group of countries," told Trump, reports NDTV .

He said he would like to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to join an expanded summit in the fall.

Trump asserted that it can happen in September — either before or after the UN General Assembly. This revision in schedule comes a week after Trump indicated that he could hold the huge gathering after all, primarily at the White House but also potentially parts of it at Camp David.

Earlier, leaders from G7 major advanced countries — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — were planning to meet at Camp David, the US presidential retreat outside Washington. But this plan had to be revised to a videoconference in late June, due to COVID-19 outbreak.

This year the meeting is headed by the United States. This annual meeting by G7 countries is to discuss international economic coordination. At this time of pandemic, these discussions become far more important.