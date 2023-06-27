G R Infraprojects Issues Statement On Bihar Bridge Collapse

G R Infraprojects Issues Statement On Pillar Sinking Incident In Kishanganj, Bihar | G R Infraprojects

GR Galgalia Bahadurganj Highway Private Limited, a SPV of G R Infraprojects Limited, regrets the recent incident of under‐construction pillar sinking that occurred on 23rd June 2023 at one of our project locations in Kishanganj over Mechi river, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

The company is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the reason of caving in of the pillar. The technical team is on‐site to determine the cause of the incident and take necessary remedial actions to mitigate any associated risks. The company is also fully cooperating with the client with investigations that are being carried out.