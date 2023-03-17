G R Infraprojects emerges as L-1 bidder for construction of tunnel for East Coast Railway | G R Infraprojects

G R Infraprojects Limited on Friday said it is an L-1 bidder in Financial Bid opening for the tender invited by East Coast Railway, the company said in an exchange filing. The project of Rs 587.59 crore is expected to be completed within two years from the date of letter of acceptance.

The tender was for the construction of tunnel work between 153 to 180 kms, (Adeigarh and Purunakatak) consisting of approximately 7.492 km and allied works of Khurda-Bolangir new rail line project i east coast railway.

G R Infraprojects

The shares of G R Infraprojects on Friday at 2:04 were at Rs 1,026.95, down by 0.25 per cent.