 G R Infraprojects emerges as L-1 bidder for construction of tunnel for East Coast Railway
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessG R Infraprojects emerges as L-1 bidder for construction of tunnel for East Coast Railway

G R Infraprojects emerges as L-1 bidder for construction of tunnel for East Coast Railway

The project of Rs 587.59 crore is expected to be completed within two years from the date of letter of acceptance.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
G R Infraprojects emerges as L-1 bidder for construction of tunnel for East Coast Railway | G R Infraprojects

G R Infraprojects Limited on Friday said it is an L-1 bidder in Financial Bid opening for the tender invited by East Coast Railway, the company said in an exchange filing. The project of Rs 587.59 crore is expected to be completed within two years from the date of letter of acceptance.

The tender was for the construction of tunnel work between 153 to 180 kms, (Adeigarh and Purunakatak) consisting of approximately 7.492 km and allied works of Khurda-Bolangir new rail line project i east coast railway.

G R Infraprojects

The shares of G R Infraprojects on Friday at 2:04 were at Rs 1,026.95, down by 0.25 per cent.

Read Also
G R Infraprojects shares list with massive premium of 105%
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

G R Infraprojects emerges as L-1 bidder for construction of tunnel for East Coast Railway

G R Infraprojects emerges as L-1 bidder for construction of tunnel for East Coast Railway

ChatGPT-4 to create presentations and Excel sheets as Microsoft Office 365 Copilot

ChatGPT-4 to create presentations and Excel sheets as Microsoft Office 365 Copilot

Meta employee loses job while on maternity leave, says 'top performers were let go'

Meta employee loses job while on maternity leave, says 'top performers were let go'

Silicon Valley Bank crisis: Indian startups had deposited $1 billion with embattled lender

Silicon Valley Bank crisis: Indian startups had deposited $1 billion with embattled lender

Bharat Electronics Limited declared second interim dividend

Bharat Electronics Limited declared second interim dividend