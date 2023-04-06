G M Breweries approves final dividend of Rs 6 | G M Breweries

G M Breweries Limited on Thursday reported a dividend of Rs 6 per equity shares of Rs 10 for the end of financial year 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing. The final dividend would be based on approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

It also added that it has re-appointed Jimmy Almeida as the managing director for five years with effect from April 1, 2023 subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting.

G M Breweries shares

The shares of G M Breweries Limited on Thursday at 1:47 pm IST were at Rs 567.90, down by 3.03 per cent.