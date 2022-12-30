G Kamala Vardhana Rao takes charge as new CEO of FSSAI

G Kamala Vardhana Rao | Image credit: Wikipedia

G Kamala Vardhana Rao has taken over the charge as the CEO of food regulator FSSAI.

According to a statement, Rao, an IAS officer, took charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday.

On December 26, the Personnel Ministry issued an order designating Rao as the FSSAI's CEO.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare formed the FSSAI as a statutory organisation.

Rao was previously employed with the Indian Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (ITDC), a Miniratna PSU under the Ministry of Tourism, as its Managing Director.

G Kamala Vardhana Rao is an IAS officer of 1990 batch from Kerala cadre. He has earlier served as Principal Secretary, Public Works Department, and as Principal Secretary, Finance and Expenditure, Government of Kerala.

He has also served as Secretary, Kerala Tourism, and Director Culture, Government of India.

