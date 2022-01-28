Fynd launches immersive real money social gaming app 'Frolic'

Fynd has announced it has used its expertise in technology and launched a fun, competitive and social gaming app rightfully named Frolic. This play-to-earn gaming app comes with 25+ games across different categories including action, arcade, sports, adventure & puzzles. Frolic is more than just a gaming portal, it is also a social networking zone for people to share photos/videos, interact with each other, post memes, and be a part of the gaming community, it said in a press statement.

Players can pre-decide the reward, challenge friends & strangers to a live battle and earn actual money.

Frolic allows players to play & win in Rupees, for now, their very own cryptocurrency “FRO” is to be released soon.

All major payment options are available for use including UPI, PhonePe, Gpay, Paytm & Net Banking.

Farooq Aadam, co-founder of Fynd, said, “Frolic is an immersive gaming experience with an opportunity to earn real money. Gaming has leveled up and it is more than just a way to kill time, it is a community, a way to earn an income, to relax, to experience the latest in technology, it is a door to another universe and of course, it is a lot of fun!”

Players who signup within this week automatically become eligible for a signup bonus of Rs 200 cash coins and a chance to win an iOhone13. Referring another person also gets you Rs 50. You can download the Frolic app on your android phone to get in on the action.

Fair play is as important as fun play and hence Frolic has layers of security to ensure cheat protection & security of funds. Safety standards including OTP verifications are firmly in place to protect player winnings, it said.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:42 PM IST