Future of work: Adaptive leadership is key in hybrid, remote model

The pandemic has altered the way we work, and leaders must adjust accordingly. While a few organisations have elected to stick with remote work, others are opting for a hybrid model that includes some in-office work. Hybrid leadership has been challenged by the shift in the work model. As a result, leaders require a new set of skills to keep their staff motivated and performing in the new hybrid working environment.

The hybrid work model has introduced new management challenges. The new hybrid model necessitates improved leadership skills that can adapt to changing work scenarios. Upskilling has become more essential for improved leadership. Leaders in the hybrid culture must constantly evolve, learn and unlearn. Though it has been a learning experience for everyone, leaders should draw on past experiences to develop the leadership skills required in a hybrid work environment. This can be achieved by the leadership development programs that are designed exclusively to create a strong leadership important for improved work culture.

Develop trust in Workplace

Managers in this environment require more adaptive leadership management that can be achieved by various leadership development programs that will help bring the organisation to the next level.

One of the biggest drawbacks of the hybrid work model is communication and that has created a trust deficit between employees and managers. While trust is the essence of every relationship, it’s especially critical in the workplace. Now, employees are reevaluating their ties with their employers as a result of the new hybrid working style. There is a substantial risk of trust breakdown and attrition if leadership does not adjust to this new reality.

This is where the leadership development programs come into play. Various leadership programs offer end-to-end L&D solutions which go beyond the workplace and qualify as life skills with a commitment to bring out the best in the people. There are a variety of leadership programs like trust-building programs that foster innovation, creativity, and engagement within teams. The program will help managers learn how to build virtual trust, identify the unique challenges and benefits of working with virtual teams, and how to have a greater personal impact in supporting and influencing others to support high performance.

Self-leadership, the way forward

Self-leadership programme aim to create a workforce of self-leaders to become proactive contributors to the organisation and take responsibility for themselves and the organisation in a demanding work environment. It recognises that leadership skills have been challenged as the hybrid model has taken over traditional work models. This program helps develop a programme to engage self-leaders at all levels.

The pandemic has caught most businesses off guard, forcing leaders to reassess their ability to respond to crisis and uncertainty, resulting in the emergence of a hybrid work culture that brought a unique set of issues and the leadership programs provide learners with an extremely engaging experience that includes instruction, responses, reflection, activities, and opportunities to practise new skills in a safe environment.

(The writer is Chairman and Managing Director of Calibehr, Business Solution Provider across industries)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 01:02 PM IST