Future Generali India Insurance announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased off-roll associates

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has decided to pay ex-gratia of Rs10 lakh to the next kin of the deceased off-roll associates. This is in addition to the initiative it had taken earlier this year to facilitate and bear the cost of vaccination for all its employees and their families.

Anup Rau, MD & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII), said, "Our recent resolution to pay ex-gratia of Rs10 lakh to the next kin of deceased off-roll associates is in line with our efforts to keep the health, safety, and well-being of our people at the forefront."

Sunil Wariar, Chief People Officer, Future Generali India Insurance, said, "The support that we have extended towards our employees is in line with our philosophy of putting our people first."

In March 2020, FGII had created a relief fund to extend financial support to the tune of Rs. 50,000 to any of its business-active agents and their families in case they tested positive for COVID-19.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 12:00 PM IST