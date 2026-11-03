Furniture Importers Get Big Relief From Government, China Shipments Exempted From Quality Control Rules Subject To 3 Key Deadlines

India offers conditional relief to furniture importers, including those sourcing from China. |

Mumbai: The Indian government has announced conditional relief for furniture importers, including businesses sourcing products from China, by introducing exemptions under the Furniture (Quality Control) Third Amendment Order, 2026.

The amendment, dated November 2, 2026, allows eligible furniture shipments to receive relief from Quality Control Order (QCO) requirements, provided importers meet three important deadlines and complete the required documentation.

Three Deadlines

Under the amended rules, furniture imports will qualify for the exemption only when all three conditions are satisfied.

August 12, 2026: Purchase orders must have been placed on or before this date.

November 30, 2026: Bills of Lading must be issued by this deadline.

December 31, 2026: Bills of Entry must be issued on or before this date.

Importers failing to meet even one of these conditions will not qualify for relief under this provision.

BIS Documentation

The government has also introduced documentation requirements to ensure compliance.

Importers must submit copies of their purchase orders, Bills of Lading, Bills of Entry and other supporting documents to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

These documents must be submitted within seven days of consignment clearance.

The submission must be made on the importer's official letterhead and signed by an authorised signatory.

China Imports

The amendment is particularly relevant for Indian businesses importing furniture from major Chinese manufacturing centres such as Guangzhou and Foshan.

Importers with existing purchase orders may benefit from the relaxation, provided their shipments meet every prescribed condition.

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However, fresh purchase orders placed after August 12, 2026, will not qualify for the exemption.

Importer Advisory

Businesses should carefully review shipping schedules, purchase records and customs documentation before claiming relief.

The amendment, notified through S.O. 5950(E), takes effect from its publication in the Official Gazette.

The relaxation is conditional and does not amount to a blanket exemption for all imported furniture.