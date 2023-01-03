Funds raised via IPOs in India dropped by 50% in 2022

Representative pic/ File

From Adani Wilmar and Inox Green Energy to namkeen seller Bikaji, the past year saw several newsmaking IPO, some of which thrived while some tanked. In the startup ecosystem, Oyo, boAt and other big ticket debuts were pushed off following a no show by the likes of Zomato and Paytm the year before. The result was that money raised through IPOs went down by as much as 50 per cent in the year as 63 initial share sales raised Rs 59,412 crore down from a record high of Rs 1,18,723 crore in 2021.

India's state-owned Life Insurace Corporation, with India's biggest ever IPO, raised more than Rs 20,000 crore, which was 35 per cent of the total proceeds from market debuts. Delhivery and Adani Wilmar followed suit, as almost half of the year's IPOs were launched in the final two months.

Out of the 12 IPOs that opened to a positive response from investors, of being oversubscribed more than 10 times two were oversubscribed more than 50 times.

Applications from retail investors also went down from 14.25 lakh to less than six lakh as LIC witnessed the highest demand from them. Throughout the year 17 out of 38 listed stocks delivered a return of more than 10 per cent, and DCX led with a return of almost 50 per cent, while 23 newly listed shares were trading above their issue price.