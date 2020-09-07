Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's extradition trial resumes in UK court

Representatives from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were in court and logged into the remote court network to observe the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) present their case before District Judge Samuel Goozee.

The hearings this week are ear-marked to complete those arguments after the Indian government had submitted additional "corroboratory evidence".

It will then go on to deal with the additional extradition request, made by the Indian authorities and certified by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel earlier this year, which add on the charges of "causing the disappearance of evidence" and intimidating witnesses or "criminal intimidation to cause death" against Modi.

In line with the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, Judge Goozee had directed Modi's appearance from a room in Wandsworth Prison in south-west London with social distancing norms in place for the part-remote setting of the hearings.

Justice Goozee had presided over the first leg of the extradition in May, during which the sought to establish a prima facie case of fraud and money laundering against Modi.