Updated on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 11:31 AM IST

Fuel rates still high? Ask the state govt you voted for about it: Nirmala Sitharaman

FPJ Web Desk
The Finance Minister holds meeting with chief ministers on state-level issues. Challenges faced by the states will be discussed./ FM Nirmala Sitharaman |

If fuel prices is bothering you, ask your state governments whom you have voted for about it, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a press briefing on Monday night.

"Appeals that states also do something is already made. But if some states dont want to do it, it is for the citizens who have voted for the government to ask. We can only appeal and we have appealed long back [to state governments]," Sitharaman said.

The Centre recently slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10. The Centre had urged States to cut value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

The government is in no hurry to include fuel under GST yet, the Minister clarified. "Petrol and Diesel can't be included in Goods and Services Tax (GST) till the GST Council sets the rate for their inclusion," the Finance Minister added.

Sitharaman was addressing the media after her interaction with Chief Ministers and Finance Ministers of all states with a view to enhance the investment climate in the country "in the wake of strong recovery" and the "opportunities accorded by a shift in the geopolitical realities post-pandemic".

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 09:36 AM IST
