Fuel prices remain unchanged for second consecutive day; petrol rate nears Rs 102 in Delhi

The oil marketing companies kept the retail price of petrol and diesel unchanged on Monday for the second consecutive day.

Accordingly, the price of petrol continues to remain at Sunday's level of Rs 101.84 a litre and diesel Rs 89.87 per litre in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was held unchanged at an all-time high of Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel price also continues to be at Rs 97.45 a litre, the highest among metros.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 94.39 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 102.08 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 93.02 per litre.

Petrol prices in all metros have now crossed Rs 100 per litre-mark and OMC officials said that if international oil prices continue to firm up, rates may rise further. Consumers can now expect that any further rise in fuel prices is checked only if international crude prices decline.

On Saturday, petrol price was hiked by 30 paise, while diesel was kept unchanged. With Saturday's price hike, fuel prices have now increased on 41 days and remained unchanged on 37 days since May 1. The 41 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel has increased by Rs 9.14 per litre in the national capital.

