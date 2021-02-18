Fuel prices hiked for tenth consecutive day; petrol at Rs 96.32 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices maintained its northward rally on Thursday, the 10th consecutive day, when the fuels' retail prices were hiked across the country.

According to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers, petrol price was increased by 34 paise, while diesel was hiked by 32 paise in Delhi.

With this increase, petrol is now priced at Rs 89.88 a litre and diesel at Rs 80.27 a litre in the national capital.

In the last 10 days (since 9 February), the price has gone up by Rs 2.59 per litre for petrol, while diesel rate has risen by Rs 2.82 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol price rose to Rs 96.32 a litre, and diesel was priced at Rs 87.32.

In all other metros, petrol is over Rs 90 a litre, while diesel is well over Rs 80 a litre, barring Delhi.

Petrol price in Kolkata was hiked to Rs 91.11 per litre from Rs 90.78, while diesel rate was raised to Rs 83.86 a litre from Rs 83.54.

In Chennai, petrol is retailing at Rs 91.98 a litre, while diesel price peaked to Rs 85.31 a litre.

Meanwhile, the price of normal petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Wednesday, despite the state government cutting VAT on petrol and diesel by 2 per cent late last month.

The relentless hike in prices has been criticised by opposition parties, including the Congress, demanding an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan last week had told Parliament that the government is not considering a reduction in excise duty to cool rates from their record highs.

Central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of that of diesel.

The union government levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Retail petrol rates have risen by Rs 19.95 per litre since mid-March 2020, after the government raised taxes by a record margin to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices. Diesel rates have gone up by Rs 17.66.

(With inputs from agencies)