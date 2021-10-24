Fuel prices hiked for fifth consecutive day; petrol above Rs 113 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, pushing the fuel rates to record high levels across the country.

In Delhi, rates soared 35 paise to cost Rs 107.59 and Rs 96.32 per litre respectively after the latest hike, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 113.46, and diesel is sold at Rs 104.38 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol is retailed at Rs 104.52 and diesel at Rs 100.59 per litre while in Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 108.11 and diesel Rs 99.43 per litre.

This is the fifth consecutive day of price hike. There was no change in rates on October 18 and 19, prior to which prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre each on four straight days.

The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels. While petrol is above Rs 100-a-litre-mark in all major cities, diesel has crossed that level in more than a dozen states.

Since the ending of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September, this is the 18th increase in petrol price and the 21st time that diesel rates have gone up. Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 08:46 AM IST