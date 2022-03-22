Fuel prices hiked by more than 80 paise a litre; petrol above Rs 110 in Mumbai

After a freeze of 137 days, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by over 80 paise a litre on Tuesday.

With this hike, the price of petrol per litre in Delhi has soared to Rs 96.21 and diesel Rs 87.47 each per litre.

In the financial capital-Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at Rs 110.82 per litre and diesel now costs Rs 95.00 a litre.

In Kolkata, petrol is being retailed at Rs 105.51 while diesel costs Rs 90.62 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.16 and diesel for Rs 92.19.

This is the first fuel price hike since November 2, 2021.

Earlier, the price of diesel sold to bulk users has been hiked by about Rs 25 per litre in line with a near 40 per cent rise in international oil prices, but retail rates at petrol pumps remain unchanged.

Petrol pump sales have jumped by a fifth this month after bulk users like bus fleet operators and malls queued up at petrol bunks to buy fuel rather than the usual practice of ordering directly from oil companies, widening the losses of retailers.

