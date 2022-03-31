Fuel prices hiked by 80 paise; petrol above Rs 116 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 10 days to Rs 6.40 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.81 per litre as against Rs 101.01 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 92.27 per litre to Rs 93.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

In the financial capital-Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at Rs 116.72 per litre and diesel now costs Rs 100.94 a litre.

In Kolkata, petrol is being retailed at Rs 111.35 while diesel costs Rs 96.22 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 107.45 and diesel for Rs 97.52.

This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 6.40 per litre each.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 07:22 AM IST