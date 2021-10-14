Fuel prices hiked again after two-day pause; petrol above Rs 110 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Thursday after a pause of two straight days.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise a litre in Delhi, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, the retail price of petrol jumped to Rs 110.75 per litre on Thursday. Diesel price also increased in the city by 37 paise per litre to reach Rs 101.40 a litre, the highest among metros.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates jumped by 35 paise to cost Rs 104.79 and Rs 93.52 per litre respectively.

In Chennai, petrol is retailed at Rs 102.10 and diesel at Rs 97.93 per litre while in Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 105.43 and diesel Rs 96.63 per litre.

Petrol and diesel price had remained unchanged for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The price pause on Wednesday has come after fuel prices rose consistently for the past seven days taking the rates to all-time high levels. The prices of petrol and diesel remained steady on October 4, but saw a hike after that.

Crude price has been on a surge rising over three year high level of over $ 83.5 a barrel now. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around $9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 08:37 AM IST