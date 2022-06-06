FTAs with UAE, Australia to boost exports: Anupriya Patel

Patel said exporters of Uttar Pradesh can use these FTAs as an instrument to promote outbound shipments./ Representational image of Union Minister Anupriya Patel | Photo credit: @AnupriyaSPatel

Free trade agreements (FTAs) with the UAE and Australia will help promote exports of goods such as garments, engineering products, handicrafts, textiles, and agri processed items, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said on Monday.

Department of Commerce organised a stakeholders outreach programme on FTAs for the exporting community in Agra.

Speaking at the event, she said the government is committed to taking all necessary efforts to increase exports from the country.

Patel said exporters of Uttar Pradesh can use these FTAs as an instrument to promote outbound shipments in areas like garments, engineering, handicrafts, handloom textiles, agri processed products and sports goods.

Also speaking at the event, Sanjay Leekha, Chairman, Council for Leather Exports (CLE), said some of the pending demands like exemption of duty on imports of wet blue, crust and finished leather should be considered by the government.

FTAs with the UAE and Australia are going to help the Indian leather and footwear exporters to explore these markets in a big way, Leekha added.

Anant Swarup, joint secretary, Department of Commerce, said duty free access is one of the instrument that helps in making domestic exports competitive compared to competing countries like China, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Thailand.

''India-UAE and Australia FTAs have been signed to facilitate the duty free access for exporters,'' he added.

Srikar K Reddy, joint secretary in the department, gave a detailed presentation on the FTAs.

(With PTI inputs)