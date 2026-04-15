Fruits Spoiling Too Fast? Upgrade To A Better Fridge This Akshaya Tritiya |

Indian summers are harsh on fresh produce and the right refrigerator makes all the difference. Check out the best models to buy this Akshaya Tritiya on Easy EMI Loan with Bajaj Finserv.

Every Indian summer brings the same challenge — fruits and vegetables that were fresh in the morning turn soft, discoloured, or spoiled by evening.

The problem is rarely the produce itself. It is often the refrigerator. Older models with inconsistent temperatures, poor humidity control, and limited storage zones struggle to keep fresh produce in good condition through peak summer heat.

Upgrading to a modern frost-free refrigerator with dedicated freshness zones, inverter compressors, and smart humidity control can make a significant difference to how long your fruits and vegetables stay fresh.

This Akshaya Tritiya, you can purchase your preferred refrigerator at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finserv partner stores.

Simply visit the Easy EMI Loan page on the Bajaj Finserv website, select your preferred model, and get your loan approved online, even before stepping into a store.

With financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months, you can choose a plan that fits your monthly budget. If your model qualifies for zero down payment, you can take it home the same day with payments starting next month.

What makes a refrigerator good for keeping fruits and vegetables fresh?

Before shortlisting a model, it helps to understand which features actually preserve fresh produce better:

 Dedicated crisper drawers: Look for refrigerators with separate humidity-controlled crisper drawers for fruits and vegetables. These maintain the right moisture levels for different produce types, keeping them fresh significantly longer than standard shelves.

 Frost-free technology: Frost-free refrigerators maintain consistent temperatures throughout, preventing the freeze-thaw cycles that damage delicate produce like leafy greens, berries, and herbs.

 Inverter compressor: An inverter compressor adjusts cooling based on the load inside the fridge, maintaining stable temperatures without sharp

fluctuations that accelerate spoilage.

 Smart cooling zones: Models with dedicated fresh zones or multi-airflow systems distribute cool air evenly across all compartments, preventing warm spots that cause uneven spoilage.

 Convertible modes: If your fresh produce storage needs increase during summer or festive seasons, a convertible refrigerator lets you adjust the freezer space to accommodate more fruits and vegetables.

How to choose the right refrigerator for your household

Beyond freshness features, here are the key factors worth checking before you buy:

 Capacity: A 250–350 litre model suits families of three to four. For larger families or households that stock up frequently, a 400 litre and above model is the better choice. Side-by-side models above 600 litres are ideal for large families with high storage needs.

 Energy efficiency: A 3-star or higher BEE rating keeps electricity bills manageable through long summer months when the fridge works harder than usual.

 Frost-free vs direct cool: Frost-free models maintain consistent temperatures and require no manual defrosting — strongly recommended for households that prioritise fresh produce storage.

Best refrigerators for keeping fruits and vegetables fresh this Akshaya Tritiya

Here is a comparison of the best refrigerator models available right now, across brands, capacities, and budgets:

Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs may vary by location, partner store, and applicable offers. Please verify the latest pricing before purchase.

Limited-time offers on refrigerators this Akshaya Tritiya

This Akshaya Tritiya, Bajaj Finserv is running a limited-time offer on select refrigerator purchases:

Offer Details

Cashback Flat Rs. 1,500 on all in-store purchases

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy a refrigerator with the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan

Buying a new refrigerator is a meaningful home upgrade, and with Bajaj Finserv, it does not have to strain your finances. The Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan makes it easy to buy a refrigerator on EMI, splitting the total cost into pocket-friendly monthly instalments. The Maha Bachat Savings Calculator adds brand discounts and dealer offers on top, so you always get the best deal.

Here is how it works:

1. Select your refrigerator online: Browse models by capacity, brand, and freshness features. Pick the one that suits your household and budget.

2. Check your eligibility: Head to the Easy EMI Loan page, enter your mobile number, and complete a quick KYC process.

3. View your limit instantly: Your approved loan amount is displayed immediately once verified.

4. Visit a partner store: Walk into your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store and get guidance from an in-store representative.

5. Finalise your EMI plan: Pick a repayment tenure, complete minimal paperwork, and your purchase is confirmed on the spot.

6. Enjoy benefits: Receive Rs. 1,500 cashback on all in-store purchases, making your upgrade even more rewarding.

Whether you are looking for the best double door refrigerator for a growing family, a convertible model for flexible storage this summer, or a premium side-by-side refrigerator for a large household, Bajaj Finserv makes bringing one home this Akshaya Tritiya simple and affordable.