'From Shop Floor To Success': Anand Mahindra Backs Elon Musk's Call For Recognition Of Manufacturing Challenges

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, on Friday took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the significance of manufacturing, drawing from his own experience.

Mahindra's comments came in response to CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk's post, who highlighted the often overlooked challenges of high-volume production in manufacturing.

Elon Musk's initial post pointed out the lack of representation of manufacturing in popular culture, noting the extensive focus on garage inventors in movies.

In response, Mahindra wrote on his post on X, "Couldn’t agree more @elonmusk."

"I started my career on the shop floor of an auto plant. And have never stopped being in awe of the relentless effort and non-stop problem solving that goes into making products at high volume," he added.

Call for Recognition

Mahindra further advocated for manufacturing heroes to receive cinematic recognition, highlighting the substantial viewership garnered by videos showcasing the manufacturing process.

"The heroes of manufacturing do indeed deserve to have films made about them," he added.

Couldn’t agree more @elonmusk



I started my career on the shop floor of an auto plant.

And have never stopped being in awe of the relentless effort & non-stop problem solving that goes into making products at high volume.



The heroes of manufacturing do indeed deserve to have… https://t.co/riRrKFpFLO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 29, 2024

Elon Musk post

Elon Musk shared on his social media platform X, "Many movies exist about a lone inventor in a garage having a eureka moment, but almost none about manufacturing, so it’s underappreciated by the public. Compared to the insane pain of reaching high-volume, positive-margin production, prototypes are a piece of cake."

Musk had pointed out the lack of movies highlighting manufacturing, emphasizing its underappreciated nature compared to the portrayal of lone inventors having "eureka" moments in garages.

Many movies exist about a lone inventor in a garage having a eureka moment, but almost none about manufacturing, so it’s underappreciated by the public.



Compared to the insane pain of reaching high-volume, positive-margin production, prototypes are a piece of cake. https://t.co/WKNeSFDY74 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2024

About Mahindra Group

Established in 1945, the Mahindra Group is a global conglomerate with a presence in over 100 countries and a workforce of 260,000 employees. It holds leadership positions in various sectors, including farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services. Notably, Mahindra Group is recognized as the world's largest tractor company by volume.