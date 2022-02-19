From nooks of Ambala to shiny edifices of UAE, ESEO Solutions' journey is an inspiration to many

The anecdote of ESEO started in Ambala Cantt in Haryana India in the year 2011 with the joint efforts of Deepak Nagpal & Sumit Nagpal. The entrepreneurial instincts of Deepak Nagpal, CEO, ESEO Solutions got triggered seeing the irregularities in the digital marketing world. He knew that he had to start somewhere as sustaining himself in such SEO companies was quite challenging for him day by day. He had a moment of epiphany and realised that he must start his own digital company that should value clients and businesses with content-based SEO services. This was the motivation for him behind becoming his own boss.

The journey has never been a cakewalk for Deepak Nagpal, but his brother Sumit and the family members have always been a constant support through thick and thin. In 2011, ESEO bagged its first client with a team of four and by the end of 2013, it clocked a 10-member strong team & touched 55+ projects after putting all blood, sweat, and tears.

Since the majority of clients are headquartered in the Delhi-NCR region and having smooth communication was quite a massive challenge for the budding CEOs, they trusted their gut instinct, and in 2015, all operations were shifted to the dedicated space in Gurugram, Haryana.

This decision turned out to be a major reason behind the breakthrough growth of the company as it set the new benchmarks with 350+ projects in 2016 with a team of 50+ members. Since then the company has been outshining all its peers and rivals in the digital marketing world not only in the domestic but the international market. s

Our's greatest contribution has been in transforming the modus operandi of the traditional SEO techniques and approaches that are ineffective, unethical, and are still in practice. With a vision to help small businesses scale and build a strong online presence with cost-effective digital marketing solutions, ESEO has become the buzz among modern companies in a very short period.

Wehave added value to the digital marketing industry with an inclination towards the content-based approach that has enriched the intrinsic value of internet marketing, and the unique values added are innovation, authenticity, quality, and service.

The consistency in the results of the digital marketing approaches has enabled ESEO Solutions not only to emerge as one of the most sought-after digital marketing agencies in the country but also has carved a place in the mind of entrepreneurs & businesses for its exclusivity. The distinct & customised service portfolio has enabled the company to build a massive pool of satisfied customer base in the local & international market.

We follow an ROI-driven approach for all our premier services that helps brands grow their reach and revenues remarkably. Transparent reporting on a regular basis with clients concretise the bond we share with them and ensure long-lasting trust.

Quality content is the inherent feature of all services that the company provides. We develop highly-performing SEO-based content that connects and engages clients and customers in no time. The pre-eminent position of the company in the global digital marketing market is based on the scrupulous adherence to realistic ranking timelines and accuracy in traffic estimates as per the industry standards.

No compromises are made in the values of the company. Customers have trusted the brand because of these values. The principal equity of ESEO is the trust it commands. With the direct involvement of the founders, care and commitment are evident in every project we are handling, and only trained digital marketing experts take extra steps to ensure each project exceeds a client's expectation.

Unlike most digital marketing agencies, our line is not mass marketing. Individual care is taken with each project or client to deliver the finest result you have the right to expect. 2021 is the year of glories and commemorations as we bagged major clients with a global presence, such as Goibibo, MakeMyTrip, Mettl, and many more. In addition to this, with a team of 70+ digital marketing experts, we also tapped into the UAE after getting itself registered as a reliable digital marketing agency. The company is hoping the year 2022 to bring new skies to capture, and opportunities galore. It is all set to step into the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and many others.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 08:41 PM IST